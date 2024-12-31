Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Rises By 19.2%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Oncology Institute Stock Down 17.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TOIIW opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Oncology Institute has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
