Short Interest in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Declines By 20.0%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 496,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 156,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,340. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 60.0% during the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 185,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 69,556 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

