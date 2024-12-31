Short Interest in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK) Drops By 16.8%

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research began coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.02.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 426,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,966. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 28.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

