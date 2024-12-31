Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Update

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.0 days.

Siltronic Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Siltronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

