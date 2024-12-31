Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $429.96.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of SPOT opened at $451.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $445.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.28. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $185.37 and a 12 month high of $506.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 122.77 and a beta of 1.61.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.