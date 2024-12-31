Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading 4.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €22.97 ($23.93) and last traded at €22.61 ($23.55). Approximately 235,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 498,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.55 ($22.45).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €28.60 ($29.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.89.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of €277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €274.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

