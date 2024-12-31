StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ROIC. KeyCorp lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,244,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 130.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 206,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 116,797 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 25,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

