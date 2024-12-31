Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Update

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,300 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 555,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 23.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunshine Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

NASDAQ:SBFM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 95,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.42. Sunshine Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $582.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.00 by ($9.94). The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

