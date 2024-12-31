Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Update

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,300 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 555,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 23.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunshine Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Sunshine Biopharma
Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance
Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.00 by ($9.94). The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%.
Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sunshine Biopharma
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Sunshine Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunshine Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.