Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $184.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.07. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $191.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

