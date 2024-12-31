TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 95,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TDH Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PETZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,052. TDH has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.
TDH Company Profile
