TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 95,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TDH Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PETZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,052. TDH has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

TDH Company Profile

Featured Articles

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

