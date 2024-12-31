Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 12,488 Shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Stock

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $87,540.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 793,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,960.75. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 13,674 shares of Optex Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $98,999.76.

Optex Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Optex Systems stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. 81,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.28. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Optex Systems ( NASDAQ:OPXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 12.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optex Systems stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Optex Systems worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

