Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Update

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Trimble Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33.

Get Trimble alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trimble

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.