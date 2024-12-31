Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.46 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.33 ($0.27). Approximately 5,220,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,726,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Tullow Oil Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.82. The stock has a market cap of £311.42 million, a PE ratio of -450.33, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,094.10). Insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

