Tyson Foods Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 20,346 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 701% compared to the average daily volume of 2,539 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $1,622,926.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,543.75. This represents a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after buying an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,958. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.