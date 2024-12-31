UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

UBE Price Performance

UBEOF stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. UBE has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

UBE Company Profile

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

