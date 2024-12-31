Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Trading Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Video Display Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter.

About Video Display

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.

