Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Update

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 10.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 84,040 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 139,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 94,467 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 154,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Down 0.1 %

VINP stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Vinci Partners Investments has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $538.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Featured Articles

