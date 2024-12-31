Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Short Interest Down 19.0% in December

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 231.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,710 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 149,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 54,645 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WDI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 303,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,783. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.1485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%.

