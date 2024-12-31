WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGREGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ DGRE traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. 48,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,844. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

