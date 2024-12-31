Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Short Interest Update

Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wolverine Resources Price Performance
Shares of WOLV opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Wolverine Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
Wolverine Resources Company Profile
