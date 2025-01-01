3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.47. 16,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

3D Printing ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $122.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

Institutional Trading of 3D Printing ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 3D Printing ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of 3D Printing ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About 3D Printing ETF

