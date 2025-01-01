AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Up 12.4% in December

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,500 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 549,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AAR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 163,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,604. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AAR has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $76.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,588,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,513,000 after purchasing an additional 48,630 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in AAR during the second quarter worth $77,754,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AAR by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 969,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,591,000 after buying an additional 114,460 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 1,956.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,154,000 after acquiring an additional 865,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,101,000 after acquiring an additional 27,747 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

