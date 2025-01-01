Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 140782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 792.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 930,402 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 293,929 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 357,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 108,402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

