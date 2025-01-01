Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Short Interest Up 13.3% in December

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aeva Technologies news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $483,999.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,097,013 shares in the company, valued at $18,395,588.37. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $288,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,766,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,118,676.28. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.53.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

AEVA remained flat at $4.75 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.43. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.25.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Featured Stories

