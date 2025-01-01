Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,020,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 16,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities raised shares of Affirm from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Get Affirm alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AFRM

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 3.66.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, President Libor Michalek sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $477,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,576,120.08. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $5,551,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,300,851 shares of company stock valued at $84,875,518. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Affirm by 200.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.