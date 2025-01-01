AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 21,129,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 14,317,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dec 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,768,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,796,000 after purchasing an additional 162,152 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,113,000 after buying an additional 9,639,675 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,303,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,730,000 after acquiring an additional 242,640 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 239,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 176,301 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

