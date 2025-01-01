Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 29770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Agricultural Bank of China’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

