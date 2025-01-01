Aion (AION) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.02

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. Aion has a total market capitalization of $940,212.97 and $32.02 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00077583 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00015685 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00016991 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00006821 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000034 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

