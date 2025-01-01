AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AFB opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0396 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

