Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 23,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Altice USA Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 2,224,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,127. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.30.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,055,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,366,389.50. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,299,331 shares of company stock worth $374,833,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,669,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 112.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 42,975 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

