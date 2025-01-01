AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Short Interest Update

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,050,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 49,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. 10,000,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,922,385. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.44.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

