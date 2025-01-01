American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 794,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Adam Wyll sold 30,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $853,316.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,690.90. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE AAT traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,505. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.