Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Target Price at $13.63

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

JELD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 200,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,941,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,416.96. This trade represents a 1.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,275 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 57.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 764,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 223.6% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,162,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after buying an additional 803,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE:JELD opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $693.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.64 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

