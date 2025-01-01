Analysts Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target at $20.30

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.30.

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NEO stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $79,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,301.44. This represents a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $57,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

