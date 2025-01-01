Analysts Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Price Target at $40.50

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.05%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,127.12. This represents a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

