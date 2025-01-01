Analysts Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $23.53

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,634.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 76.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.08. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

