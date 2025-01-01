Analysts Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $23.53

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.53.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PENN Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.08. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
