Analysts Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) PT at $115.56

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

NYSE SHAK opened at $129.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 763.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $64.16 and a 52 week high of $139.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.03 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,673,896.96. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $88,281.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,894.67. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,333 shares of company stock valued at $7,667,130. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 294,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

