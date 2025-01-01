Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.30, but opened at $34.40. Antero Resources shares last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 1,199,951 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.36 and a beta of 3.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Antero Resources by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 19.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.