Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.06.

AON Stock Up 0.3 %

AON Dividend Announcement

AON stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.16. The stock had a trading volume of 522,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,647. AON has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $395.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

