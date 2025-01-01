Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $135.14 and traded as high as $168.87. Apollo Global Management shares last traded at $166.51, with a volume of 2,597,676 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

The firm has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 955,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,836,000 after buying an additional 408,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after acquiring an additional 383,557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,086.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,460,000 after acquiring an additional 367,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 530.9% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 402,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after acquiring an additional 338,472 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

