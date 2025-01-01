Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

ARCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.70. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $116.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 43.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 191.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

