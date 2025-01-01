Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arko during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 27.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arko Stock Performance

ARKO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 203,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,656. The stock has a market cap of $762.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Arko has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $8.42.

Arko Dividend Announcement

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Arko had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arko will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

