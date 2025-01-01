Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Saiyed Atiq Raza Sells 41,439 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 41,439 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $429,722.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 690,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,554.77. This trade represents a 5.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Saiyed Atiq Raza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 12,166 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $122,511.62.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 2,400 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $24,024.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $409.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.25. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Arteris in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Arteris in the third quarter valued at $226,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

