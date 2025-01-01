ATB Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.34% from the company’s current price.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.77.

TSE:VET opened at C$13.53 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.94. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$490.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.45 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,600.00. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

