Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 13.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.5% in the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 19.4% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

BATRK stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. 374,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. Atlanta Braves has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

