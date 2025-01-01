Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,962,917.56 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,917.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,917.56. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total transaction of $2,030,316.60.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.25, for a total value of $2,028,727.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $2,028,488.56.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total value of $2,210,577.24.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $2,211,133.60.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total transaction of $2,215,822.92.

On Friday, November 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.32, for a total transaction of $2,100,815.36.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total transaction of $2,080,230.04.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $1,901,082.12.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $1,782,974.84.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $243.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.98. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $287.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

