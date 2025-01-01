ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 743,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,069,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

ATRenew Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $702.35 million, a P/E ratio of -57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the second quarter worth $3,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ATRenew by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 115,853 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ATRenew by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,151 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATRenew by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the second quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

