Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Trading 7.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.16. 20,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 13,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.
Aurora Mobile Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.
Aurora Mobile Company Profile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
