Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Shares Up 75% – Here’s Why

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 75% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 126,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 51,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67.

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

