Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Stock Price Up 75% – Should You Buy?

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 75% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 126,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 51,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azarga Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.05.
Azarga Metals Company Profile
Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.
